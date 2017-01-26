Ant McPartlin Was Hiding A Painful Injury At The National Television Awards

The 41-year-old scooped three gongs with Declan Donnelly, but he might not have been having quite as much fun as it seemed...

Ant and Dec won big at the National Television Awards last night.

Not only did they scoop the Best TV Presenter gong for the 16th (yep, SIXTEENTH) time, I’m A Celebrity was named Best Challenge Show and Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway nabbed Best Entertainment Programme.

As the pair, both 41, accepted the Best TV Presenter award, Dec told the crowd: ‘We are thrilled. If anything we get grateful more and more each year.’

And Ant said of Saturday Night Takeaway: ‘It really is our baby and it’s a bit of a shock, first award up, but what a thrill.’

But while Ant seemed to be having a brilliant time throughout the evening, he was actually hiding a pretty painful injury.

He revealed earlier today that he’d been suffering with a broken finger. Eeeep.

Speaking on Lorraine, he revealed: ‘I sat on it… No I slipped down some stairs and now I think it might be broken.

‘If there are any doctors watching, can you take a look?’

After hearing about his accident, fans were quick to send their sympathies on Twitter.

One wrote: ‘Hope Ant has had his finger sorted….looked so painful. Obviously a ‘show must go on moment’!😬 ,’ while others Tweeted: ‘OWEEEEEEEEE Ant. Hope the finger is okay @antanddec,’ and: ‘Just herd about Ant @antanddec with his finger hope you get better soon. My mum here in oz broke her wrist 3 weeks ago [sic].’

Sending you lots of love for a speedy recovery, Ant!