Anna Faris Heads To The Emmys One Month After Chris Pratt Split

The actress is supported by her Mom co-star Allison Janney

Anna Faris has made her first public appearance since announcing her split from husband Chris Pratt. And guys, she looked AMAZING.

The 40-year-old actress headed to the Emmys in LA last night. She was working a fuchsia Marc Jacobs halter gown, which featured sequin flower detailing and a plunging neckline.

When it came to her beauty look, she’d gone for pink lips and a classic smoky eye. She’d highlighted her cheekbones with blusher, and had teased her locks into a tousled down ‘do. Just beaut.

See: Chris Pratt And Anna Faris Announce That They’re ‘Legally Separating’

Understandably, Anna skipped the red carpet interviews. But she did appear on stage with her Mom co-star Allison Janney, presenting the award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

She appeared a little emotional as the audience clapped and cheered for her, and seemed to look for comfort from Allison, 57, by resting her head on her shoulder.

But she stayed composed, smiling as she handed the gong to Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels.

Anna and Chris, 38 – who have five-year-old son Jack together – confirmed that they were ‘legally separating’ last month. In a statement, they explained: ‘We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.

‘Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.’

See: Chris Pratt Apologises For ‘Insensitive’ Instagram Video

Allison has previously spoken about how Anna is handling the break-up, telling Extra: ‘Anna is doing fantastic, she’s a strong girl. She just is a trooper. She comes to work with a smile on her face. She’s a professional. I love her to death.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘Her private life she keeps pretty much to herself. She comes to work and gets the job done. She’s great. She’s got a big smile on her face and she’s getting through it.

‘We’re all very supportive of her and love her and feel badly for both of them. We love them both. They’re such great people.’

It’s great to have you back, lady.