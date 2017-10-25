Anna has revealed all in her new book...

Actress Anna Faris’ shock split from husband Chris Pratt came after she had penned her new tell-all book, Unqualified.

And in one section of the memoir, the What’s Your Number? star discussed the allegations that Chris ‘had an affair’ with his Passengers co-star Jennifer Lawrence.

‘Even before they met in person, my publicist, out of the blue, pulled me aside and said, ‘Anna, listen, there are going to be paparazzi all over them, there are going to be shots of them laughing together on their way to set. There are going to be stories circulating, and you have to brace yourself for this.” Anna wrote in her book.

‘I didn’t think it would bother me. I’ve been in this business a while now and I had seen Chris star alongside other beautiful women, like Aubrey Plaza and Bryce Dallas Howard,’ she added, before revealing that she couldn’t help but feel hurt over the rumours.

See: Daisy Lowe Praises ‘Incredible’ Louise Redknapp Amid Jamie Split

‘I’d always taken pride in our relationship, and the coverage, even though it was just false rumors, was making me feel insecure,’ the blonde beauty continued. ‘Jennifer and I really are friendly, and she was apologetic even though she didn’t need to be, because she hadn’t done anything wrong. She’s awesome, but of course it’s hurtful and also embarrassing when people are saying your husband is cheating on you, even if it’s patently untrue. You still feel, and look, like a fool.’ See: Fergie Breaks Down On TV Discussing Divorce From Josh Duhamel Fortunately, it seems that it was not bad behaviour from either Chris or Anna – who have a five year old son together – that resulted in the end of the marriage, but simply their busy and complicated lives. Appearing on Live With Kelly and Ryan yesterday, she said of the Guardians of the Galaxy star: ‘We’re great, and he’s amazing. We’re great friends and we always will be. It’s so true, it’s so true. Life is too short.’ We’re so glad to hear this.