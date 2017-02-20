Angelina Jolie Has Spoken Out About Her Divorce For The First Time

The 41-year-old was visibly emotional as she answered questions about her split from Brad Pitt...

It’s fair to say that very few people (quite possibly nobody) saw Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce coming.

Since the announcement, the pair have kept pretty quiet about the proceedings. They have made only two joint statements and haven’t spoken out in interviews.

Now, though, Angelina seems to have decided that it’s time to re-emerge into the spotlight, taking a trip to Cambodia to promote new film, First They Killed My Father, which she directed.

Speaking to BBC World News‘ Yalda Hakim in an exclusive interview that was released on Sunday, the 41-year-old got candid about the recent ‘difficulties’ in her personal life.

Of course, it didn’t take long for the actress to get quizzed about her split from her former husband. Angelina explained that it had, understandably, been a ‘difficult’ time for her family.

‘I don’t want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time and… and we are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it,’ she said.

The star, who is mother to six children, went on to explain that she has been focusing her energies on them. Angelina continued, ‘Many, many people find themselves in this situation.

‘My whole, my family… we’ve all being through a difficult time. My focus is my children, our children… and my focus is finding this way through. We are and forever will be a family. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer.’

The pair have shown that they are being amicable, releasing a joint statement to explain that they are choosing to keep court documents confidential in order to protect their children.

It was always going to be a difficult time, and we’re sending the family our love.