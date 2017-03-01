Is Angelina Jolie Back In Touch With Ex Brad Pitt?

Following their dramatic (and very public) split, are Brangelina about to reconcile?

Once upon a time, a young Angelina Jolie spoke affectionately about Brad Pitt.

She called him ‘the best man’, the ‘best father’ and referred to him as ‘the closest person to me’. Fast-forward almost a decade and after a romance that seemed so strong, the pair split and are the

midst of a dramatic divorce. But are they really over for good?

According to our sources, the pair are back in touch and now Angelina’s having some major regrets.

See: Angelina Jolie Has Spoken Out About Her Divorce For The First Time

‘Angelina’s had to be strong for the kids, but in the past two weeks she’s broken her self-imposed vow not to talk to Brad and they’ve been in touch through text,’ says our source. ‘She’s being really strong, but she’s been thinking about their split a lot and wondering if she was hasty.’

In fact, we’re told that while the two have been texting things have thawed so much they’re even planning a reunion next month. On top of that, the couple’s children constantly talk about

Brad, 53, and ask when they can see him more. It’s all built up to Angelina, 41, wanting to reach out to him.

‘Angelina misses him and the bond they used to share,’ says our source. ‘She’s pining for the love that they had in the early days of their romance. She’s starting to rethink things and she’s wondering if she made a mistake.’

The pair ended their relationship in September 2016 with Angelina citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ as her reason for filing for divorce. At the time, Ange’s statement (read by her lawyer) revealed she was doing it for ‘the health of the family’ – something Brad, understandably, took very personally.

‘She’s had a huge change of heart after everything that’s happened,’ says our source. ‘Brad’s stepped up and it’s made her reconsider everything she felt so sure about previously.’

See: Apparently, There’s Going To Be A Documentary About Brangelina’s Marriage

But it doesn’t mean they’re getting back together yet. According to our insiders, the fact that they’re talking at all is a huge step in the right direction.

‘I don’t know what the future has in store for us,’ Ange has said previously. We think there’s plenty more drama to come from these two.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

For more on Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, check out this week’s issue of LOOK.