Angelina Jolie Is Definitely Not Dating Jared Leto, People

Reports emerged last week that Jared had 'brought the 41-year-old actress out of her funk'

You may have heard some pretty odd rumours about Angelina Jolie over the past few days.

It’s been said that the 41-year-old actress is dating another Hollywood star, five months after confirming her split from husband Brad Pitt.

So who is this mystery man? Well, it’s Jared Leto, who Ange co-starred in 1999 film Girl, Interrupted and 2004’s Alexander with.

A source told American magazine Star: ‘There has always been a spark between them. Now, during these tough times for Angie, it seems Jared has helped her cope and even brought her out of her funk.

‘The word is they spoke several times on the phone before meeting up in L.A. for dinner, and they’ve been seeing each other whenever they can since then. Angie’s been telling friends Jared has a special way of making her feel good about herself.

‘He’s been good for her, helping put a smile back on Angie’s face.’

Hmm. All sounds a little unlikely, doesn’t it?

And it seems it is. A source close to Angelina has since confirmed to GossipCop that there’s ‘no truth’ in the reports.

The ridiculous suggestions came about days before Angelina opened up about her and Brad’s break-up for the first time.

Speaking to BBC World News‘ Yalda Hakim in an exclusive interview that was released on Sunday, she got candid about the recent ‘difficulties’ in her personal life.

She said: ‘I don’t want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time and… and we are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it.’

Angelina went on to explain that she’s been focusing her energies on her six children, continuing: ‘Many, many people find themselves in this situation.

‘My whole, my family… we’ve all being through a difficult time. My focus is my children, our children… and my focus is finding this way through. We are and forever will be a family. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer.’

We’re sending the whole family our love right now.