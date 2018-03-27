After Brad Pitt Split, Angelina Jolie Reportedly Has A New Man In Her Life

By Jennifer Davis

From the editors of InStyle US

It sounds like there’s a new man in Angelina Jolie’s life. The actress and mom of six has started ‘seeing’ someone, though ‘it’s not serious’, Entertainment Tonight reports.

This marks the first potential romantic relationship for Jolie since she and ex-husband Brad Pitt announced that they were getting a divorce in 2016 after two years of marriage.

‘Brad and Angie are both very secretive about their dating life. Angie has told some friends she isn’t ready to date, but she has been seeing a handsome, older-looking man who is a real estate agent,’ the source tells ET. ‘He isn’t a celebrity or high profile in any way.

‘Angie was in a very bad place after [her] split [from Brad]. Just having another adult to spend time with has been helpful.’

According to PEOPLE, Pitt started getting back into the dating game late last year. ‘He has been going out but there is nothing serious in the dating area at all, nothing to speak of at this point,’ a source told the outlet.

They may both be healing from the divorce and putting themselves back out there, but don’t expect a reconciliation. ‘People talk about them reuniting, but it will never happen,’ the source tells ET. ‘Things between Brad and Angie really ended poorly, and while they’ve attempted therapy with the [six] children [they share], they can barely be in the same room together.’

Despite their troubles, they’re definitely putting the kids first. Jolie has been spending a lot of quality time lately with the six children she shares with Pitt.

During awards season, she brought her Zahara, 13, and Shiloh, 11, with her to celebrate her film First They Killed My Father at several events, including the National Board Of Review Awards Gala and the 2018 Annie Awards.

Earlier this month, she took her two oldest daughters and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox to see the Tomb Raider revival.