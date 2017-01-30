Why Andrew Garfield Wasn’t At Last Night’s SAG Awards

Despite being nominated for Best Male Actor, the 33-year-old was nowhere to be seen on the red carpet...

The SAG Awards should have been a big night for Andrew Garfield.

He was nominated for Best Male Actor for his role in gritty war drama Hacksaw Ridge, putting him up against Ryan Gosling, Casey Affleck, Denzel Washington and Viggo Mortensen.

But the British actor was a no-show, leaving fans very confused.

Tweets included: ‘Is Andrew Garfield not at the SAGs tonight?’ ‘Um where the heck is Andrew Garfield,’ and: ‘Just realised Andrew Garfield isn’t at the SAG Awards and now I’m sad [sic].’

So why wasn’t Andrew at the LA ceremony? Well, he actually had a very good explanation.

It’s now emerged that the 33-year-old is unwell, with E! News correspondent Marc Malkin Tweeting: ‘I am sad. No #andrewgarfield tonight. He’s home sicky in bed. @SAGawards.’

Of course, fans were quick to send their best wishes. One replied: ‘Get well soon andrew garfield 😊😊😊 [sic].’

But TBH, we’re a little disappointed by Andrew’s absence, especially considering what happened at the Golden Globes.

Cast your minds back a few weeks and you’ll remember that he and Ryan Reynolds shared a steamy kiss as Ryan Gosling collected his Best Actor award. Oh yes.

Unsurprisingly, the smooch was the talk of Twitter. And even Andrew’s ex Emma Stone said it was ‘hilarious’.

One fan pondered yesterday: ‘Did andrew garfield not attend the sag awards bc there’s no ryan reynolds to kiss? [sic].’ LOLz, it’s a possibility…

Speaking of Emma, the 28-year-old nabbed the Best Female Actor gong for La La Land. But unfortunately for Andrew, he was pipped to the post in his category by Denzel’s performance in Fences.

Aw. Sending you lots of love for a speedy recovery, Andrew!