Amy Childs Opens Up About Postpartum Hair Loss On Instagram

The ex-TOWIE star asks her followers for advice...

Amy Childs has opened up about a less-talked about part of motherhood.

The ex-TOWIE star, 27, welcomed daughter Polly in April, and has now started to notice a pretty rubbish side effect of post-pregnancy.

Has this happened to anyone else 🙋🏼 #newmummy #mummy

She wrote on Instagram earlier today: ‘Girls I need some advice, since having Polly my hair has really started to fall out, throughout my pregnancy I couldn’t believe how thick my hair was and now that I have had Polly I have started to see a lot of hair loss, new mums have told me this is normal!

‘I always take my vitamins but is there anything else you could suggest for me?’

Postpartum hair loss is totally normal for some women. Oestrogen levels increase during pregnancy, which can prolong the growth of hair.

This means less strands fall out, which would’ve given Amy her thick locks. However, after you give birth, your hormones revert to normal and the hair that would usually have fallen out over time sheds all at once.

In general, this continues for 10-12 weeks until new hair starts to grow.

When mummy FaceTimes polly and she smiles straight away ❤️ Missing my baby girl so much 😢

After reading her post, fans were quick to share their own stories with Amy. One wrote: ‘I feel your pain! I have such a bad baby hair fringe at the front too! I need something to thicken it up! X.’

Another said: ‘This happened to me, but with time it calmed down! It’s just your hormones all over the place but it will all sort itself out xx.’

We think it’s great that Amy is being so open and honest about life as a new parent. And for the record, she’d look gorgeous whatever happened to her hair.