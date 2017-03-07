This Pregnant Reality Star Has Something To Say To Cheryl And Liam Payne

Former TOWIE babe Amy Childs is expecting with boyfriend Bradley Wright. But she's criticised one of Cheryl's pregnancy decisions...

EVERYONE has been waiting for news on Cheryl’s baby.

Sure, the 33-year-old still hasn’t spoken out publicly about her pregnancy, but she let a stunning photo shoot do ALL of the talking when she took to L’Oréal’s new campaign cradling a blossoming baby bump.

And how glowing does she look? Beautiful.

Now, fans are waiting for news of the birth – and with reports that Chezza’s family have arrived in London and that she’s moved in with boyfriend Liam Payne, fans think it could be imminent.

Of course, there are a fair few pregnant ladies in the world of showbiz right now. This includes Amy Childs, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Bradley Wright.

The 26-year-old announced her own happy news in October of last year, and she certainly hasn’t shied away from sharing a fair few baby bump selfies.

Amy has taken to her new! magazine column to speak out about fellow mum-to-be Cheryl, and she’s got some words of advice for her.

As part of her baby column, the reality star wrote: ‘I think you need to live with someone properly for a bit first because that can be quite stressful.

‘But also it takes so long to get everything ready for the baby, she hasn’t left herself very much time.’

Eep.

We have no doubt that the Geordie star has everything in hand, particularly with so many people around her.

In fact, according to the Daily Star, her mum Joan Callaghan and brother Garry Tweedy were around to help with the move.

Aw, what are family for, eh?!