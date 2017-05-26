Amy Childs Brings Her Adorable Baby Girl Onto This Morning

New mum Amy was beaming with little Polly...

New mum Amy Childs brought her gorgeous little newborn Polly onto yesterday’s This Morning.

The ex-TOWIE star – who gave birth last month – talked to presenters Holly Willoughby and Rylan Clark-Neal about motherhood.

She said: ‘I just can’t believe how much I love [Polly], it really is unconditional love. I can’t believe what I used to do before I had her. ‘People said I was going to be so knackered, saying: “Day three you’re going to have baby blues,” but I haven’t had any of that.’

However, she did confess: ‘Yeah, I’m a little bit tired.’ All very sweet, right? But the interview got a tad more interesting when Amy revealed she’d turned her placenta into capsules, which she credited for making her feeling so good in the early stages of motherhood.

She said: ‘It was the capsules, I took them three times every day, Polly’s nearly four weeks old and I’ve taken them every day and I feel amazing.’

She went on to discuss how she’s also had her placenta transformed into a face cream, continuing: ‘Everyone that comes into the house has got to have a bit of me and Polly’s placenta balm on their face when they come in.

‘Mum’s in the dressing room today, she’s had a bit of balm on. Rylan, everyone has the balm on when they walk in!’

Mum-of-three Holly Willoughby appeared pretty sceptical, saying: ‘If it was my own placenta I guess I would have no issue with it and I don’t have an issue with you doing it at all… but putting yours on, I think I would be a bit…’

This didn’t stop the Essex star from continuing to encourage the two presenters: ‘I’ve got some there Holly if you want some? Rylan, if you want to try it?’

Unsurprisingly, neither Holly nor Rylan accepted the offer, with Rylan delicately responding: ‘I’ll look at it from afar for now…’

LOLz. Big congratulations, Amy!

By Emily Jefferies