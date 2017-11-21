Hmmmmmm

We’re only two episodes in to this year’s series of I’m a Celeb and already one person has established themselves as that contestant – you know, the one who gets voted to do the majority of the trials because watching them is just. Too. Funny.

See: Amazing Black Friday Clothing Deals You Won’t Want To Miss

Previous contestants given the honour of being the public’s ‘chosen one’ include the likes of Katie Price, Helen Flanagan and Kendra Wilkinson.

This year it looks like Amir Khan has the honour of being the public’s first choice for all future bush tucker trials.

You’ve picked @amirkingkhan to face another trial! (You cruel bunch 😂) Let’s hope he can rediscover his fighting spirit! 💪 #ImACeleb A post shared by I'm A Celebrity… (@itvimacelebrity) on Nov 20, 2017 at 2:55pm PST

More: Kym Marsh Supports Ex Jamie Lomas In The I’m A Celebrity Jungle

During last night’s challenge, ‘Critter-cal’, Amir had the task of crawling through a tunnel to locate keys while Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo lay in a creepy-crawly infested pit.

After grabbing hold of a snake by mistake – which he said he hated – Amir made the fatal ‘get me out of here’ call, meaning no meals for camp.

So it was really no surprise that he was voted in to do the next trial – even his camp mates cackled with laughter when Ant and Dec told him ‘it might be you’.

However, social media users have been quick to cast doubt on the boxer’s apparent phobia, following the discovery of a club appearance photo in which Amir is posing with a HUGE snake.

This begs the question: could Amir just be putting the whole thing on for entertainment purposes? Hmmm.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Former Queen of the Jungle Vicky Pattison pointed out that the environment may have had something to do with things, however.

Fair enough, being in a club with a few drinks in you and seeing a snake is pretty different to being in a dark tunnel where you’re not necessarily expecting one.

More: We Bet Amir Khan Regrets Posting THIS Tweet About I’m A Celeb

Do you reckon Amir was putting it on or this is all just a coincidence? Let us know by tweeting us at @Lookmagazine.

By Lucy Abbersteen