We Bet Amir Khan Regrets Posting THIS Tweet About I’m A Celeb

Last night’s episode of I’m a Celeb kicked the series off with a bang. Contestants were partnered up and made their way into camp, with the return of the sky-high walk the plank challenge keeping us all on the edge of our seats.

In a slightly awkward moment before the challenges began, boxer Amir Khan revealed he’d never actually watched the show *awkward silence*.

But probably more awkward, though, is the fact that back in 2012, he tweeted that he’d never go on the show.

In the tweet, which has now been deleted, Amir responded to a fan asking whether he would ever go on the show, saying it was for ‘has beens’.

Talk about awkward…

Ant and Dec, on the other hand, had no time for any awkwardness, addressing the elephant in the room head on with a couple of jokes about Ant’s time in rehab over the summer.

First off, Dec referred to Ant as ‘the gorgeous Holly Willoughby’ in a nod to rumours Ant was being replaced on the show, telling his pal it was the ‘wrong script’. Ant cheerfully responded that he was always coming back. Awwww.

Dec later quipped that he’d had to prepare a model of the camp all by himself – ‘Where were you all summer? What were you doing?’ he quizzed his co-host, who coyly sipped his mug of tea before answering, ‘Just stuff’.

When you don’t know what a reality TV show is… but sign yourself up to a reality TV show anyway 🙌🏼😂👌🏼 #ImACeleb A post shared by I'm A Celebrity… (@itvimacelebrity) on Nov 20, 2017 at 1:04am PST

It was great to see the pair normalise the whole situation in classic Ant and Dec fashion.

We’re already loving the show – bring on the next three weeks!

