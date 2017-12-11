Viewers Aren’t Happy With Amir Khan After The I’m A Celebrity Final

The boxer couldn't help making a dig at co-star Iain Lee...

Last night was the I’m A Celebrity final, and we saw Made In Chelsea‘s Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo be crowned our new Queen of the Jungle.

She’d been a firm favourite since day one, but the 23-year-old still seemed pretty shocked by the result.

After leaving the camp, she told hosts Ant and Dec: ‘I don’t know what to say. I didn’t think anyone would like me! Sorry I’m so taken aback. I’m so shocked.’

See: Jamie Lomas’s Sister Is ‘So Sad’ He Didn’t Receive His Letter From Home On I’m A Celebrity

However, Toff’s triumph wasn’t the only thing viewers were talking about during the episode. Over on Twitter, some fans were expressing their anger at Amir Khan for interrupting co-star Iain Lee’s Extra Camp interview.

If you’ve been tuning in, you’ll know that Amir and campmates Dennis Wise and Jamie Lomas have been accused of ‘bullying’ Iain, 44, throughout the series.

So while Iain was talking, Amir decided to suddenly shout across the studio: ‘We’re not bullies. We’re not bullies mate. We never bullied ya.’

A confused Iain simply responded: ‘I never used that word,’ before Amir, 31, replied: ‘Anyway we’ll talk later.’ Host Scarlett Moffatt then stepped in and attempted to change the subject.

It’s no surprise that Iain – who came third behind Toff and Jamie, 42 – looked bamboozled, having not seen fans’ comments while in the jungle.

But people at home had quite a bit to say. One tweeted: ‘Are people watching #extracamp Amir is starting against Iain saying he called them bullies and that they’d talk about it later :/ hope Iain will be okay… poor guy he’s trying to enjoy his interview #imaceleb 🙁 [sic].’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Another wrote: @amirkingkhan Iain never used the word bully on im a celeb. The viewers called you, Dennis and Jamie that because of the way you treated him. It came across as very nasty the way you lot spoke about him behind his back and constantly said he’s playing a game [sic].’

What were your thoughts on the final? Let us know over on Twitter @lookmagazine.