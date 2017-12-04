Amir Khan’s Dad Speaks Out About His Time In The Jungle

And he also addressed the 'family feud' rumours...

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know that Amir Khan is currently taking part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The 30-year-old boxer has been causing his fair share of controversy too, thanks to his comments about gender roles in the home and his penchant for stealing strawberries from his fellow campmates.

But many have also been looking out for any hints at the status of his marriage to Faryal Makhdoom, largely because of the fact that they appeared to ‘split’ a few months back.

The couple seemed to reconcile just before he left for Australia, and the pregnant mum-of-one has been sharing some loved-up snaps on Instagram.

"& of everything we have created pairs" Heaven & Earth Night & Day Sun & Moon Shore & Sea Light & Darkness. Her, for him."💜 A post shared by Faryal Makhdoom Khan (@faryalmakhdoom) on Nov 26, 2017 at 6:06am PST

On Monday 4th December, Amir’s dad made an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine to discuss his son’s stint in the jungle.

You may already be aware that there have been numerous rumours surrounding a ‘family feud’.

But Shah Khan has revealed that he was in Australia supporting his son.

When asked to comment on the speculation, he told host Lorraine Kelly: ‘You have ups and downs in every family, I think, but you work through it and you move on.’

We're going to be doing this all over again💖 #parentslove #5monthstogo👶 A post shared by Faryal Makhdoom Khan (@faryalmakhdoom) on Nov 5, 2017 at 5:37pm PST

The pair, who share a daughter together and are currently expecting another addition to their family, appear to have put any differences behind them.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

And we’re wishing them all the best.