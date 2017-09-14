Amelia Lily And Sam Thompson Take A Super-Cute Selfie Together

It looks like the Celebrity Big Brother stars' relationship is blossoming...

Ooh. It looks like things are heating up between Amelia Lily and Sam Thompson.

We saw the pair hit it off in the Celebrity Big Brother house last month, and now they’ve headed out on what appears to be a date night.

See: Amelia Lily Reveals What’s Really Going On With Sam Thompson

Myself and @samthompsonuk went to see @aladdinlondon tonight! The cast were incredible! We loved it!#awholenewworld A post shared by Amelia Lily (@amelialily11) on Sep 13, 2017 at 3:44pm PDT

Amelia, 22, shared a sweet selfie of herself and the Made In Chelsea star last night, adding the caption: ‘Myself and @samthompsonuk went to see @aladdinlondon tonight! The cast were incredible! We loved it!#awholenewworld [sic].’

She later captioned a snap of them with the show’s cast: ‘This show blows my mind every time! Incredible!!! @aladdinlondon ✨so lovely to meet you all 💜.’

Of course, fans were quick to comment on the seemingly blossoming romance.

One wrote: ‘You two are so cute together 🙈❤️,’ while another said: ‘You 2 make a beautiful couple.. I loved the chemistry on cbb… beautiful people xx [sic].’

This show blows my mind every time! Incredible!!! @aladdinlondon ✨so lovely to meet you all 💜 A post shared by Amelia Lily (@amelialily11) on Sep 14, 2017 at 12:54am PDT

See: CBB’s Amelia Lily Reveals That Sarah Harding Will Marry Chad Johnson

Amelia recently opened up about how things are going between her and Sam, 25, telling the Daily Mail: ‘We’re friends, we’re hanging out. Who knows what future holds, but he did take me out and it was lovely. So we’ll see how it goes.

‘I honestly don’t know if we have a future, who knows what it holds… But he took me out, and we’re not rushing into anything, so we’ll see.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Have they shared a kiss yet? Amelia wasn’t giving anything away, coyly replying: ‘Erm… no? No comment!

‘Thing is, Sam was very respectful on the show, and that says a lot about the kind of person he is. Its funny because when you’re trapped in the house together it’s frustrating, as we just wanted to get to know each other on a one-to-one basis.’

Aw. We guess we’ll just have to wait and see what happens with this one.