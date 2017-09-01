Amelia Lily Reveals What’s Really Going On With Sam Thompson

The pair have been spending time together outside the CBB house

Made In Chelsea‘s Sam Thompson struck up an unlikely romance in the Celebrity Big Brother house with former The X Factor contestant Amelia Lily.

But now the pair have left the show, what’s really going on between them? Well, Amelia Lily has revealed all…

‘We’re friends, we’re hanging out. Who knows what future holds, but he did take me out and it was lovely. So we’ll see how it goes,’ she confessed to the Daily Mail.

‘I honestly don’t know if we have a future, who knows what it holds… But he took me out, and we’re not rushing into anything, so we’ll see,’ she added coyly.

But have they FINALLY locked lips?

Amelia wasn’t giving anything away, replying coyly: ‘Erm… no? No comment!’

But it appears Amelia is pretty taken with Sam: ‘Thing is, Sam was very respectful on the show, and that says a lot about the kind of person he is. Its funny because when you’re trapped in the house together its frustrating, as we just wanted to get to know each other on a one-to-one basis.’

Viewers watched the TV couple’s romance blossoming on CBB, but the singer addressed THAT moment on the show when Sam confessed to the camera that he regretted asking her on a date…

‘He meant he wished he hadn’t asked me so early on,’ she insisted to the newspaper, ‘as this ‘date’ did get so blown out of proportion. I think he just wanted to wait a bit later to tell me.’

‘It’s a very intense environment in the house and you do grow close to people,’ Amelia continued. ‘We grew close, like I did with Jemma Lucy and Paul Danan. If we had kissed I maybe would have panicked but we didn’t as we’re respectful of each other.’

Discussing the show’s controversial winner – Girls Aloud’s Sarah Harding – Amelia said: ‘I think she’s got a heart of gold but she had a rough ride in there. I think she was feeling homesick and struggling being in one environment. When she had a drink that’s when she started lashing out a bit. But other than that she’s a great girl, and so much fun to be around.’

Going on to share her views on Sarah’s romance with fellow housemate Chad, Amelia went on: ‘Chad really helped her get through it. I’d like to think it would work for them but long distance is very hard. They had a great connection, but I’m a big believer that everything happens for a reason.’

What will happen to these CBB couples? Only time will tell…