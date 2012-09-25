Amelia Lily Dishes Out Advice To X Factor Contestants

Amelia Lily shot to fame via The X Factor, and her single You Bring Me Joy debuted at number 2.

Now, a new batch of X Factor contestants are making their way towards the live shows, and we asked her if she had any advice for them.

She told us: “Enjoy it, but work your socks off and prepare yourself. Your life changes overnight and there will be stories that aren’t true.”

We can’t wait to see Cheryl Cole return to the show next weekend during the ‘judges houses’ section of the series!

Read more from Amelia in our exclusive interview with her, only in the new issue of LOOK magazine. Out now! BS