This TOWIE Star Has Just Debuted The Results Of Her Cosmetic Procedure

"I made the decision after a lot of research and contemplation to have rhinoplasty..."

After much speculation, The Only Way Is Essex‘s Amber Dowding has confirmed that she’s had work done on her nose.

Taking to Instagram to show off the results, the reality star wrote: ‘I made the decision after a lot of research and contemplation to have rhinoplasty. I wanted to share some photos and info with you all as I know you’ve been questioning 🙊…’

‘I did this purely for MYSELF and what I wanted. In life I believe you should do what makes YOU happy,’ she wrote, clearly preempting any potential backlash from fans.

Amber, who has just moved in with boyfriend Chris Clark, then went on to explain: ‘It was something I wanted done for a very long time and after all the research I did and the amazing team at Elite, I went ahead with it.’

Amber also clarified that she ‘couldn’t be happier’ with the results.

Her fans were quick to share supportive messages on her Instagram post.

Comments included: ‘Well done to you @amberdowdingx I believe that you should do whatever makes you happy’, ‘Thank you for being open and honest about it…’ and ‘Ignore the haters and keep doing you hun!’