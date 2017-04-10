TOWIE’s Amber Dowding Sparks Concern After Hospital Admission

A mystery illness has left the Essex girl in hospital...

While we all love a bit of TOWIE drama, fans are really worried about one particular cast member right now.

Amber Turner took to Instagram over the weekend, to reveal that she’d been admitted to hospital with a mystery illness.

The 23-year-old captioned a sultry selfie: ‘Thanks to my glam team @_makeupbycj_ @jack_hair26 at @strawberry_glow Can’t believe I turned up to hospital like this however I don’t look like this now.’

Yup, that’s right. Amber went to hospital looking like a certified GODDESS.

Thanks to my glam team @_makeupbycj_ @jack_hair26 at @strawberry_glow Can't believe I turned up to hospital like this however I don't look like this now 😂🤒 thank you for all your lovely messages 💋 A post shared by Amber Dowding✨ (@amberdowdingx) on Apr 7, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

But of course, fans were quick to leave comments of concern when they realised what had happened. Messages included: ‘Get well soon gorgeous xxx,’ and ‘Hope your feeling better darling xxx [sic].’

Ex-TOWIE star Frankie Essex also shared her best wishes, writing alongside a snap of her friend: ‘Get well soon my Doll @amberdowdingx hate that your in hospital still [sic].’

Get well soon my Doll @amberdowdingx hate that your in hospital still 😩🦄 hope our horse wins #dropoutjoeforthewin A post shared by Frankie Essex (@frankieessex87) on Apr 8, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

Amber is yet to address the reason for her hospital visit, but she has taken to Twitter to thank everyone for their kind wishes, reassuring them that it’s ‘nothing too serious’.

She said: ‘Thank you for your lovely messages.. still in hospital but nothing too serious.’

Amber also told her followers that pals Lydia Bright and Georgia Kousoulou had been to visit her, adding: ‘Thank you for coming to see me my loves @LydiaRoseBright@MissGeorgiakx fancy coming back and bringing me Chinese.’

We’re sending our best wishes to Amber. Hope you’re back on your feet really soon, lady!

