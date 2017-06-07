The TOWIE star opens up about her boyfriend's famous ex...

On/off TOWIE couple Chris Clark and Amber Dowding have recently reunited, after Chris’s brief romance with Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson.

And now, Amber has opened up about what it was like to see Chris dating a worldwide superstar.

She tells new!: ‘Seeing an ex with someone new is always hard. You think to yourself: “Oh God, they’ve moved on.” It was all over social media too. But I just didn’t look at it. It wasn’t something I lost sleep over.’

Ream lots 💙 A post shared by Chris Clark (@chrisjclark_) on May 31, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

When comparing herself to Jesy, 25, Amber concludes: ‘We’re completely different. Our styles and our looks are so different. How can you compare?’

But it seems Amber isn’t ready to confront Jesy directly about all the drama. When asked what she would say to her, she responded: ‘Oh no, I’m not going there!’

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

See: Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards Is Praised For Revealing Her Scar

Caught in the middle of these two beautiful ladies, Essex lad Chris admitted he didn’t feel good enough to be with the Little Mix girl.

He recently confessed to OK!: ‘I didn’t understand why she was interested in me… I’m just someone from TOWIE. I always felt like second best to Jesy. But that was my issue, not hers.’

He originally got in contact with the singer via Instagram, explaining: ‘That seems to be the way to meet girls nowadays! She liked one of my pictures and I thought, it can’t be that Jesy, surely not, but it was.’

‘And it went from there really. Our relationship came at a difficult time, though, because the band were touring America, so we mostly spoke on the phone.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

See: TOWIE’s Jon Clark Denies His Love Island Rant Is A Publicity Stunt

‘She was only in my life for about three months.’

By Emily Jefferies