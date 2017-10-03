Did Amber Davies Just Throw Shade At Dom Lever And Jess Shears?

Drama, drama, drama...

It’s no secret that Love Island‘s Jessica Shears and Dom Lever received mixed reactions when they announced their shock whirlwind engagement.

And now it seems like former co-star and winner of the show Amber Davies has let slip what she really thinks of the couple’s big news…

Talking to the Daily Star, the petite brunette discussed the engagement: ‘They’re a lot older than us. So if they want to do that then congratulations to them,’ she began.

She then went on to compare the engaged pair to her own relationship with fellow Love Island champion Kem Cetinay.

‘But we’re not trying to move our relationship on like that. We’re trying to do the opposite and to prove to people we are a real couple.’

Ooh…

What does this mean? That Jess and Dom aren’t a real couple?

These comments come after Amber opened up and revealed some intimate details about her own relationship…

In Kem and Chris Hughes’ ITV2 spin-off show Straight Outta Love Island, Amber revealed that her and Kem’s ‘sex life has dramatically dropped.’

‘We used to have sex every single night in the villa,’ she moaned on the show.

To which Kem hit back that he’s been too busy with work: ‘I can’t help that I’m grafting, I’m trying to provide for the family. I’m trying to put food on the table for the kids.’

But Kem’s best pal Chris defended Amber, explaining to the aspiring rapper: ‘To put food on the table for the kid you’ve got to have a kid. To have a kid you’ve got to have a bit of action.’

Well we can’t argue with that logic!