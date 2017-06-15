Love Island Girl Amber Davies’ Mum Gives Her Opinion On Kem

...and THAT session between the sheets

Amber Davies’ mum has opened up about that steamy night between her daughter and Kem Cetinay.

The Love Island couple became one of the first to get down and dirty earlier this week, something we can’t imagine any parent particularly wants to see.

But Susan Davies is in full support of Amber, 20, telling the Daily Post: ‘She’s an adult. I didn’t have to watch it. Nothing was shown, it was left to the imagination. It did go on but you didn’t see anything.

‘I just shut my eyes, grinned and waited for the moment to finish. Obviously it’s not something you want to watch your daughter doing but at the end of the day it’s what the show is about.

‘It’s human, it’s normal. I know we don’t want it all over national TV but it wasn’t explicit.’

If I am half the woman she is when I'm older.. queen of a mother A post shared by Amber Davies ✨ (@amb_d) on Mar 20, 2016 at 7:57am PDT

Susan isn’t quite sure if Amber’s dad Hefin will have the same opinion, continuing: ‘I was downstairs watching it and my husband had gone to bed so I’m not sure how he feels about it yet.’

But she has high hopes for Amber and Kem, 21.

‘I think they’re lovely together and I think he’s really grown on Amber. I do think that he’s full of fun and humorous and she loves that. He’ll make her happy. I really do think she’s fallen for him,’ she says.

‘If she brings him home, we will be sure to bring up the scene at the dinner table.

‘I’ve just seen the clip where he’s there full of fun shouting: “I’ve done it! I’ve done it!” and I was just sat there with a grin on my face. It’s a good job I’m not prudish really.’

It really is, lady!