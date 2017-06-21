Amber's mum reveals ALL...

It’s fair to say that plenty of people have been comparing Love Island‘s Amber Davies to last year’s Kady McDermott – but it seems as though Amber might not mind the link too much, considering she looks up to reality stars.

At least, that’s what her mum is saying.

In a new interview with OK!, the 20-year-old’s mumma has spoken out about her daughter’s search for fame.

When asked whether her daughter had always wanted to be in the spotlight, mum Sue revealed: ‘Oh yes, from a child. She always told me: ‘I’m going to be famous.’

‘She even won the Most Likely To Become Famous Award at school,’ she admitted.

Definitely getting stronger everyday #kember ❤ Get over to your Love Island app and vote for Kem and Amber NOW!!!!!! 😍🏝🚀 #loveisland #votekemandamber #teamkember #love A post shared by Amber Davies ✨ (@amb_d) on Jun 19, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

‘She’s a very talented girl but Love Island’s just the start,’ Sue praised her dancer daughter. ‘I hope it opens lots of doors for her.’

The contestant’s mum also explained to OK! that Amber has a reality TV idol:

‘She loves Megan McKenna. She says she’s beautiful and has everything going for her, a lovely personality but quite feisty as well.’

‘Amber has a lovely personality too,’ she added.

Having to watch your daughter have sex on TV must be pretty strange, but Sue didn’t seem too fussed: ‘I knew it was coming. She can’t surprise me any more. She’s always got stories to tell.’

But Sue confessed she had no idea that Amber had been with two guys in one night…

‘I didn’t know about it, but when the question came up I knew it was her. I could just tell.’

‘She works hard but she parties hard too. She doesn’t phase us anymore. The likelihood is she went to two venues and had been seeing two guys, people interpret it so wrongly.’

Revealing her true feelings about Amber’s Love Island partner Kem, she admitted she was surprised at the pairing at first: ‘She usually goes for dark hair but more clean shaven, and a little rough looking…

‘But personality-wise, he is perfect,’ she added.

Aww! So weird, BUT SO CUTE! #LoveIsland A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) on Jun 18, 2017 at 1:40pm PDT

‘She needs someone who’ll keep her on her toes. She’s been the one who controlled relationships in the past. I think Kem will do her the world good.’

Watch Love Island on ITV2 tonight at 9pm to see what might be next for Amber and Kem.

By Emily Jefferies