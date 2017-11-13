So Amber Davies And Kem Cetinay Just Celebrated A Huge Relationship Milestone

Congrats, guys!

Fans of Love Island will be over the moon to hear news of the huge relationship milestone Kem and Amber just shared.

The pair both revealed last night (in an Instagram post each, obvs, ) that they’re heading off for their first holiday together. Aww!

Both Kem and Amber posted a couple selfie to announce the news. ‘Taking this little beauty away for our first holiday together,’ Kem wrote.

Meanwhile Amber posted ‘First holiday with this one, wish me luck everyone,’ adding, ‘get me in the sun’.

Taking this little beauty away for our first holiday together 😘❤️ @virginatlantic A post shared by KEM (@kemcetinay) on Nov 12, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

SO cute.

The couple, who won this year’s series of Love Island, have been dating for a few months now, so a holiday together will be one of the biggest tests of their relationship so far.

First holiday with this one, wish me luck everyone 🙊Get me in the Sun 🌞❤️ @virginatlantic A post shared by Amber Davies ✨ (@amb_d) on Nov 12, 2017 at 1:35pm PST

Amber joked on Instagram stories that her boyfriend is ‘already fed up with her.’ Must be love, then.

But the plot thickens – anybody jetting off at this time of year could well be heading for Australia, meaning Amber and Kem’s captions could just be a bid to throw us off the scent of an I’m a Celeb appearance. And Amber is already rumoured to be heading into the jungle.

Interesting…

The official line-up for this year’s series is about to drop, so we’ll find out very soon if these two are trying to pull the wool over our eyes.

By Lucy Abbersteen