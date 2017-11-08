Love Island’s Amber Davies Addresses Her ‘Beef’ With Cara De La Hoyde

Are the two Love Island ladies feuding?!

The summer of 2017.

A time of sunshine (not really), warmer climes (again, not really), and lots and lots of Love Island (yes really).

And, it wasn’t just the entire nation who had scrapped all social plans in favour of the sofa and a dose of our very favourite villa – as the former 2016 Love Island contestants also found themselves a teeny tiny bit obsessed.

We’re talking live Twitter commentary, folks.

However, whilst the rest of us are pretty much free to share our opinions (within reason, obvs), it’s probably a little more difficult for the actual Love Island gang to share their thoughts on the show – as demonstrated by former winner Cara De La Hoyde.

So much so, 2017 winner Amber Davies caught wind of some alleged ‘beef’ between herself and 2016 winner Cara… without having actually met her.

See: Love Island’s Kem Cetinay Opens Up About His Experience With Depression

Writing in her column for new!, Kem’s lady writes, ‘Cara, who I’d never met before, was at the Kiss FM party and I’d heard a rumour she had a bit of beef with me because she was last year’s Love Island winner’.

Clearing up the beef, however, Amber then added: ‘She was lovely, though, and said there was no beef at all’. Amber then added, ‘She invited me to dinner so she can give me all her advice and I said I’ll babysit in the future in return!’

Phew! We’re glad to hear it ladies.

Obsessed with him 🙋🏽☺️☺️☺️☺️💜 A post shared by Amber Davies ✨ (@amb_d) on Nov 2, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

Cara is currently expecting her first born baba with on/off beau Nathan Massey.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Despite having hit a slightly rocky patch earlier this year, with Cara remaining single for the majority of her pregnancy (whilst still on good terms with Nath), the couple appear to have buried the hatched in order to make another go of things.

In fact, a source recently shared with The Sun that: ‘Cara and Nathan are very happy at the moment, I think the baby has bought them closer together and I’ve never seen Cara so happy’.