Love Island’s Amber Davies Talks About Her Anxiety Following Her Split From Kem Cetinay

'All the things that any normal girl would go through’

Love Island winners Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay broke our hearts earlier this month when they announced their split.

Despite being in the public eye, the 21-year-old reality star isn’t hiding her pain, opening up this week about her heartache – and it’s completely relatable.

As she talked about her new fitness project, Strong Not Skinny, Amber explained how focusing on working out is helping her with her post-break up anxiety – and it’s pretty empowering.

i pinky promise A post shared by Amber Davies (@amb_d) on Dec 19, 2017 at 12:41pm PST

‘After having a break up I’m going through all the normal things – I get upset, anxious, angry and I get nervous,’ Amber explained on her Insta stories. ’All the things that any normal girl would go through.’

She continued: ‘I thought the best way to get my mind off things and concentrate on myself is to start working out and I couldn’t believe how unfit I was. And then we came up with the idea of helping other girls going through break ups or wanting to get fit or lose weight – something that’s not too hard.’

‘Since being in the public eye, and I think I speak for a lot of girls in the media, we get a lot of nasty comments,’ the Love Island winner explained. ‘We get fat shamed and skinny shamed and I’ve just had enough. There is a lot of girl power too but this project I’m quite passionate about.’

So there you have it – the cure to a bad break up is girl power.