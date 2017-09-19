Amber Reveals What She Would Say To A Proposal From Kem

And it may not be what you think...

After the amazing news that Love Island couple Dom Lever and Jessica Shears have officially got engaged, many were wondering if any of the other couples were ready to take the big leap…

In particular, the show’s winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies.

And Amber has spoken to OK! magazine to give us the answer…

But it definitely wasn’t what we were expecting.

‘That’s not going to be me and Kem any time soon,’ she told the publication.

Nooo.

The petite brunette continued: ‘If Kem asked me to marry him I’d say ‘nope’…’

See: Love Island’s Jess Shears And Dom Lever Confirm Their Engagement

Talking about her former Love Island co-stars’ engagement, Amber was nothing but supportive: ‘If it makes them happy and they want to be engaged, then I’m happy for them and congratulations to them.’

Jess also revealed to the magazine that she would be inviting some of her fellow islanders to the upcoming wedding: ‘Liv and Chris will definitely be invited and Kem and Amber.’

Yet, since breaking the big news on social media, it hasn’t looked like any of the Love Island stars publicly shared heir congratulations to the couple.

More: Love Island Star Reveals Kem And Chyna Spent A Night In The Hideaway Together

The engaged couple went on to reveal everything about the proposal to the publication: ‘It happened the night before the TV Choice Awards [September 4],’ Jess gushed over her fiance.

‘We were staying in a lovely apartment in London. Dom had filled it with flowers and had got us a bottle of champagne,’ she continued.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘I was doing a SnapChat video saying how lucky I felt when he called me out onto the terrace. I was grinning like a Cheshire Cat when Dom got down on one knee – he said afterwards that he has never seen me smile like that!’

Congratulations to Jess and Dom on their wonderful news!