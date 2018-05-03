The Unexpected Place To Shop Your Whole Summer Wardrobe

9 images

Say Hello To Summer's Hottest Fashion Find...

Whilst we all know that we can always rely upon Amazon.co.uk for that last minute gift, from tech to the latest must-read novel. With Prime guaranteeing to get your urgent buy the very next day and goodness knows we’re grateful for it.

So, what if we were to tell you that you can now rely upon Amazon for everything. Yes, everything! From tea pots to tea dresses the digital shopping stalwarts got us covered all summer long. And, the best bit with this typically unpredictable British weather is that when the sunshine eventually arrives you can have your summer wardrobe delivered to you next-day totally fuss free. Equally, it’s also worth pointing out that you can also re-order another brolly for next-day delivery for when your current one’s get spectacularly turned inside out on ‘spring day’ but back to summer…

So you can imagine how thrilled the LOOK office was when we saw the newest collection from find. Refusing to stop at just one hugely successful in-house collection (we were huge fans of the on-trend trench coats and denim within their debut) the digital superstore has launched its second and we can’t stop adding it to our shopping baskets.

Comprised of bold, bright and beautifully tailored pieces the collection’s been styled up and modelled by five of our favourite influencers from Emma Hill to Ellie Nesmon it’s left the whole LOOK team lusting after the pink suit of our dreams…

Despite it not technically being from the ‘high street’ the prices rival even our beloved New Look and H&M (whilst also eliminating any stressful in-store shopping trips!) LOOK’s Deputy Fashion News Editor, Harriet Davey’s a huge fan of find’s ‘designer-worthy heels’ for all occasions and after browsing this dreamy new-in edit we’re all planning to upgrade out accounts to Prime pronto.

Shop nine of our favourite find. pieces…