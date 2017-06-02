Was Amanda Holden’s Britain’s Got Talent Dress Really ‘Inappropriate’?

The stunning judge was working a plunging and backless number on last night's show

Is it just us, or is Amanda Holden looking more amazing every year on Britain’s Got Talent?

The 46-year-old really outdid herself last night, working a super-plunging Julien Macdonald gown. The bejewelled khaki piece featured a cut-out back and a sexy thigh slit, as well as intricate bead detailing.

She’d paired the design with dramatic smoky eyes, mocha-coloured lips and fierce poker-straight locks.

Amanda clearly felt great in the dress, captioning a photo on Instagram: ‘Flattered to be wearing @julienmacdonald for @Bgt Show 4! Shoes @jimmychoo Jewels @hsternofficial 💚 Styling @angiesmithstyle [sic].’

She added: ‘Thank you to Team Mandy for my favourite hair and makeup look so far 💚💚 @itsdash @karindarnell @angiesmithstyle.’

And of course, fans were quick to compliment the glamorous ensemble. Comments included: ‘Absolutely stunning!!’ and: ‘Wow you look amazing @noholdenback xx [sic].’

But unfortunately for the mum-of-two, some felt her look was a little too risqué for a pre-watershed show.

One message read: ‘Awful dress it’s a family show for gods sake, funny coz the camera only concentred on her from the neck up so they must have realised it was totally inappropriate 😂 [sic].’

Another wrote: ‘You look stunning but I don’t really think this is appropriate for a family show, it is possible to look nice and still be covered up abit! [sic].’

And it wasn’t just viewers who had a thing or two to say. As Amanda made her way onto the stage, host Ant McPartlin exclaimed: ‘Look at what Amanda’s wearing… what Amanda isn’t wearing!’

Her co-judge David Walliams later told female choir Angelicus Celtis: ‘You’re really classy, none of you are wearing a really inappropriate low-cut top!’

It’s since been reported that Ofcom are set to investigate, after receiving over 200 complaints.

Hmm. What are your thoughts on Amanda’s outfit? Let us know over on Twitter @lookmagazine.