This Morning’s Coverage Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Outing Divides Opinion

Presenter Alison Hammond was VERY keen to speak to the royal couple...

In case you missed it, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first public appearance since their engagement interview today.

And by Jove, they looked cute.

Meghan, 36, opted for a full-length navy coat, paired with black heeled suede boots and a burgundy bag (plus that engagement ring). They even went all matchy-matchy on us.

The pair kicked off their day by visiting a World Aids Day fair held by the Terrence Higgins Trust, a cause no doubt close to Prince Harry’s heart – he famously took an HIV test over Facebook live last year to raise awareness.

They’re then set to move on to the Mapperley site of Nottingham Academy to watch a ‘hip-hopera’ performed by students.

Of course, the streets of Nottingham have been lined by excited royal fans, as well as photographers and reporters. But one person waiting for #Heghan didn’t exactly get the response she expected.

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond was hoping to nab an interview with Harry, 33, yelling in his direction: ‘Harry, you’re live on This Morning!’

Unfortunately, the Prince didn’t seem keen to talk and pointedly avoided Alison’s microphone. Alison, 42, was then heard laughing while host Ruth Langsford said from the studio: ‘Oh, he swerved her!’

Alison replied: ‘He curve-balled me!’

But Alison wasn’t put off, next focusing her attention on Meghan. She shouted ‘Megs!’ across the crowd, and when the Suits actress came close to her gushed: ‘Congratulations from This Morning!’

Meghan replied: ‘Thank you so much.’ Of course, Alison was pretty happy at this response – and quickly started high-fiving everyone nearby.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

But some viewers weren’t impressed with the way Alison handled the situation, with tweets including: ‘#ThisMorning absolutely disgusted at the way Harry and Meghan were shouted at,’ and: ‘Thought Alison was rude shouting the way she did .. calling Meghan, Megs!?! And maybe she should have Called Harry, Prince Harry. It is the first pubic engagement..🙈 [sic].’

But others thought the whole thing was hilarious. One wrote: ‘Loved Alison this morning trying to get interview with Harry and Meghan @meghanmarkle so good to see the crowd support and so much happiness,’ while another said: ‘Alison Hammond attempting to interview Prince Harry and Meghan was tv gold😂 [sic].’

What did you think of Alison’s segment? Let us know @lookmagazine.