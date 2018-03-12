Made In Chelsea’s Alik Alfus Has An Awkward Moment On Sunday Brunch

The former reality star joined Proudlock to discuss his MIC return...

Made in Chelsea‘s Alik Alfus just found out that you really shouldn’t swear on live TV.

The reality star took a guest spot on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch over the weekend, but it didn’t quite go to plan.

Alik, who originally hails from America, made his appearance alongside Oliver Proudlock to promote the new series of MIC, which comes back to our screens on Monday night at 9pm.

‘It just became very clear that I wanted to be in some form of entertainment, and not working this desk job,’ Alik said of his return to reality television. ‘So just s***ing off the pile… I can’t curse.’

Oops.

Considering the show airs at 10am on a Sunday (waaay before the watershed, obvs) host Tim Lovejoy quickly stepped in to apologise to viewers.

But many seemed to find the candid moment pretty funny, with tweets including:

Made In Chelsea will be coming back for its 15th series, and Alik’s big return is expected to cause a little drama for ex girlfriend Louise and her new beau Ryan Libbey.

Roughing it with the boys 🌲🍁 A post shared by Alik Alfus (@al_alfus) on Feb 23, 2018 at 4:10am PST

And, if one photo posted to Alik’s Instagram is anything to go by, old favourites Francis Boulle, Jamie Laing, Sam Thompson and Proudlock will also be joining him.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

We’ll be tuning in on Monday night to see how it all unfolds.

Eek.