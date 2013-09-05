Alexa Chung Looks Lovely In Lace At Her London Book Launch

Alexa Chung rocked up to the launch night of her new book IT at London’s Liberty last night looking seriously chic in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder lace number and elegant silk skirt. This lady’s fashion crown never slips!

The 29-year-old model-turned-author revealed her brand new literary offering, a self-penned collection of Alexa’s personal writings, drawings and photographs, at the swanky shopping haunt last night.

Clearly nervous ahead of her big book reveal, Alexa tweeted on Tuesday: “Anxiety dream waiting to happen: signing copies of my book 5-7pm at Liberty in LDN tomorrow. Keep me company? #tumbleweed”.

But the leggy lady had no need to worry, as a whole host of her showbiz pals flocked to the star’s signing to show their support, with BFFs Pixie Geldof, Nick Grimshaw, Daisy Lowe, Henry Holland and Laura Bailey all getting their glad rags on for Chung’s classy event.

Revealing her passion for all things creative, the multi-talented model recently told Vogue about her new fashion-filled scrapbook: “It makes sense – if I can get dressed well, then that’s what I’m good at, visuals. Putting things next to things”, she said. “It’s definitely not an autiobiography, but it’s me writing, so in a way it probably will have that element”, she added.

Alexa’s book bash comes just days after she stunned at the GQ Awards in a metallic silver frock and got cosy with new celebrity mate Eddie Redmayne backstage.

After losing her to LA for so long, we’re glad to have Chung and her amazing fashion moments back on home turf!

By Robyn Munson

Remember, you can buy the digital edition of LOOK magazine for your tablet or iPhone. And don’t forget to rate it in iTunes!