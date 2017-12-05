Love Island’s Alex And Olivia Open Up About Kem And Amber’s Split

They admit that sustaining a relationship post-villa can be tough...

It’s been a difficult few days for Love Island‘s Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies.

They announced their split over the weekend, revealing in a statement: ‘With sadness, we’ve decided to separate. We fell in love in the villa and want to thank all the fans of the show for supporting us.

‘Our schedules made it difficult. We’ll remain good friends.’

A source reportedly told The Sun: ‘They’ve been at each other’s necks for the past month. They’ve been living on top of each other and clashed over the smallest things.

‘It’s also been very hard for them to see each other with their hectic schedules. They tried to make it work but realised they want different things and being together was too tough.’

Now Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen – who got together on the ITV2 show in 2016 – have given their two cents on the break-up.

Alex, 25, says: ‘I think their split is shocking because they won the show and everyone thought they were the best couple. But you don’t know what you’ve got to handle on the outside.

‘You don’t know how if you’ll be living on different sides of the country, you don’t know how much work you’ll be getting.

‘The fact Kem got Dancing On Ice – that will be taking up a lot of his time. They get on but they don’t have time for each other.’

His fiancée Olivia, 23, added: ‘I’m sure he’s lovely but it’s such a hard thing to make work when you’re so busy. He’s mega busy, it must be so hard for him – it’s just so difficult really.’

Wah. Pass us the tissues.