Alex Mytton Congratulates Binky Felstead In An Interesting Way

Binky gave birth to a baby girl earlier this week, and her ex-boyfriend has sent his best wishes on Instagram...

We couldn’t be happier for Binky Felstead and Josh ‘JP’ Patterson right now.

The Made In Chelsea couple welcomed their baby girl earlier this week, and JP announced the lovely news with an adorable Instagram snap of himself cradling the newborn.

He’d captioned the image: ‘IM A DADDY 🙌🏼 [sic].’

IM A DADDY 🙌🏼 A post shared by Josh Patterson (@joshuapatterson_jp) on Jun 12, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

See: Famous Friends Congratulate Binky And JP On Their Baby News

Of course, the pair were immediately inundated with congratulatory comments from fans. These included: ‘CONGRATULATIONS! Hope @binkyfelstead recovers quickly! Sending lots of love!!!! Walk in hospital a couple. Leave as a family x,’ and: ‘Aww congratulations to u both 💕 hope ur both doing ok! 😘 [sic].’

Friends have also got involved, with MIC stars including Ollie Locke (who’s serving as godfather), Stephanie Pratt, Stevie Johnson and Louise Thompson wishing the new parents well.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

See: Binky Felstead And JP Patterson Are Getting A Spin-Off Show

But there was one rather unexpected message in the mix – and it came from Binky’s ex-boyfriend Alex Mytton.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

If you watch MIC, you’ll know that Binky and Alex, both 27, have a pretty sketchy history. So it’s great that they’ve managed to put the past behind them and become friends.

But that didn’t stop Alex from sharing a cheeky Instagram shot to mark the occasion. The throwback picture showed Binky, er, drawing phallic symbols on Alex’s face as he slept.

Alongside the post, he’d written: ‘Mahhooooooosive congrats to this new baby mama @binkyfelstead !!!! Maybe when the baby sleeps don’t try this yeh…Haha 👶🏼😂 [sic].’

We mean, it’s different…

Of course, Alex’s followers had a few thoughts about his choice of photo. One wrote: ‘Pmsl…. lol this made me giggle. 😊😂😘,’ while another said: ‘😂😄😊☺ that’s hilarious though.’

MPU 3 (Desktop / Tablet)

Tee-hee. Huge congratulations, Binky and JP!