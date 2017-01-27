Alex Jones Reveals She’s Given Birth Live On The One Show

The 39-year-old presenter is now mum to a baby boy. Aww

We’re sending HUGE congratulations to The One Show‘s Alex Jones right now.

The 39-year-old presenter and her broker husband Charlie Thomson have welcomed their first child, and announced the news live on the BBC1 programme yesterday.

Alex called up co-hosts Matt Baker and Angela Scanlon, revealing that she’d had a little boy on Saturday 21 January, weighing in at 7lb 11.

She said: ‘I do have some news – our beautiful, healthy little baby boy was born!

‘We’re absolutely delighted – we’re completely in love with him. It’s the most wonderful feeling.’

So happy to let you know that our beautiful baby son was born on Sunday morning weighing 7lbs11 and with a full head of dark hair. Charlie and I are head over heels in love. A special thank you to the amazing midwives in the Queen Charlotte hospital for everything you did for us. We are so excited and grateful to be in the parent club. A photo posted by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson) on Jan 26, 2017 at 11:40am PST

When Matt asked if they’d decided on a name, Alex replied: ‘We’re a bit behind on the whole names thing,’ before reassuring viewers that she’d let them know as soon as she’d picked one.

She even went as far as to invite them to send in their suggestions.

Speaking about the ‘lovely’ birth, she continued: ‘It was all very straightforward, Charlie was with me, Mum and Dad were in the waiting room – because we didn’t know whether it was a boy or a girl. So that was a lovely bit of news.

‘The last four days have been heaven – we’re in a bubble, the three of us, and it’s just the best time.’

She’s since taken to Twitter to add: ‘The 3 of us are overwhelmed by all your lovely messages. Thank you. Will have a good read through while I’m feeding the little bear later. 😘.’

And Angela sent her personal wishes, Tweeting: ‘CONGRATULATIONS @MissAlexjones on the arrival of your gorgeous baby boy xx lots of love from the @BBCTheOneShow sofa tonight 😘🍾👶🏻🐣💙.’

Aww. We can’t wait to see a photo, lady!