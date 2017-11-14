You have to see this

You may have joked once that you love/admire/respect someone so much that you would get their face tattooed on your <insert body part here>.

Love Island‘s Alex Bowen, though? He went one step further and actually did get fiancée Olivia Buckland’s face tattooed on his body. In a big way.

The couple first met on last year’s series of the show, eventually coming second, and got engaged at the end of last year.

Office days got us like A post shared by Olivia Buckland (@oliviadbuck) on Nov 9, 2017 at 7:09am PST

Alex showed off the new inking, which covers his entire calf, on Instagram last night and, while most fans were impressed with his dedication, some thought the decision was a bit risky.

‘This is goals but risky goals haha!’ one user commented, while another went for the more direct, ‘You’ll regret that massively when you break up 😂😂😂😂’.

Olivia, however, seems to love Alex’s artistic tribute, putting a picture on her own Instagram stories complete with the ‘King’ sticker.

See Alex’s impressive tattoo for yourself below.

The realest ❤️ @oliviadbuck thanks to @chelsealouiisetattoo @darkheartstudiouk leg sleeves started 🙌🏽 A post shared by A L E X B O W E N (@ab_bowen) on Nov 13, 2017 at 9:22am PST

Well if this isn’t commitment, then we don’t know what is.

Do you rate Alex’s new body art or think the whole thing is a bad idea? Let us know by tweeting us at @Lookmagazine.

By Lucy Abbersteen