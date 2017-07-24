You Won’t Believe What Love Island’s Alex Beattie Used To Look Like

Love Island's Alex might have been dumped from the villa with girlfriend Montana, but we're obsessing over this throwback snap...

Watching them on ITV2 every night, we feel like we know everything there is to know about the Love Island contestants.

BUT having scrolled through their social media accounts (in a totally non-stalky way) we’ve been proven wrong.

It seems as though one islander in particular has made some pretty drastic changes to his appearance in recent years.

Ladies and gentlemen, we give you Alex Beattie circa 2012…

It’s hard to believe we’re looking at the same person.

The throwback snap, which was posted last year, was captioned: ‘4 years of training this winter… this is my own #transformationtuesday – work hard, the results will come’ along with dozens of fitness hashtags.

Wow, the hard work really has paid off!

Whilst we think he also looked great before, we’re pleased to see that Alex is proud of his fitness journey.

Girlfriend Montana has made no secret of the fact that she’s fallen for ‘angel’ Alex. In fact, in the recent baby challenge, she even hinted at their possible future together.

‘It’s weird seeing the person you’re coupled up with, with a baby because how they are with that baby can make you think, ‘You’re my baby daddy,” she admitted to the girls.

‘I was broody before we got that fake baby and now I’m like, I want 10.’

No surprise there, considering Georgia and Sam recently claimed that Montana and Alex had the, er, noisiest sex in the villa.

Sam praised Alex’s bedroom skills, saying: ‘Yeah, I’ll tell you what, I need some tips off Alex because he goes for an hour, I’ve never heard anyone go on for so long.’

With Alex and Montana leaving Love Island on Sunday night’s show, we can’t wait to see how these two get on in the real world.

And, of course, we’ll be tuning in to ITV2 tonight at 9pm to see who will be crowned the winners of this year’s series.

Eeek!

By Emily Jefferies