AJ Pritchard’s Dad Opens Up About Mollie King ‘Romance’ Rumours

The Strictly Come Dancing professional definitely gets on very well with Saturdays singer Mollie...

If you’ve been watching Strictly Come Dancing this year, you’ll have heard those rumours about Mollie King and her partner AJ Pritchard.

They definitely seemed to have gelled on the dance floor, but is there more to their ‘friendship’? Many viewers are sure of it.

Now AJ’s dad Adrian has given his two cents on the speculation, telling the Sunday Mirror: ‘Anybody would like Mollie, she is a very beautiful lady, she has a great personality – what is there not to like?

‘They are spending more time with each other than a married couple would do. They are going for coffees together and strolls in the parks in London whenever they have breaks from the training.

‘People have their opinions about whether they are now an item – you will have to ask AJ about that. But I think she’s great. I have met Mollie after every show. She is very nice, very easy to talk to.’

Hmm. Not exactly a denial, eh?

Pritchard Sr. isn’t the only person who’s fuelled the rumour mill. While critiquing their Viennese Waltz last night, head judge Shirley Ballas remarked: ‘It was romantic with very believable chemistry.’

And Mollie’s The Saturdays bandmate Una Healy coyly told Now last week: ‘I know her and AJ are friends, but I don’t know about the romance… you never know.’

AJ has previously spoken to OK! about the situation, insisting: ‘They’re just rumours, just rumours,’ before sweetly adding: ‘She is very beautiful though, yes.’

He clearly doesn’t think their age gap would be an issue if anything was to develop between them, adding: ‘No – it’s only eight years!’

Well, whether there’s anything going on or not, we still think they look absolutely adorable together.