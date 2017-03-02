Adele’s Son Gets Injured By Fireworks At Her Tour Rehearsal

The 28-year-old singer scraps pyrotechnics after a terrifying accident in Perth, Australia

Adele cancelled a firework display on the first night of her Australian tour last night, after her son Angelo was injured during rehearsals.

The singer said the four-year-old was ‘very upset’ by the accident, which happened at Perth’s Domain Stadium.

As she performed for the crowd later in the day, she explained: ‘We’ve been rehearsing here and up until last night we had fireworks for you.

‘And obviously everyone likes a fireworks display. However, my son was watching in the crowd… there wasn’t much of a crowd, there was like five people.

‘A bit of debris – it wasn’t big – but a bit of s*** went in his eye and he was very upset, so I got rid of the fireworks.’

Totally understandable, considering. But it seems Adele may reinstate the pyrotechnics at a later date.

She took a crowd poll towards the end of the show, asking to a huge roar: ‘Let’s get a cheer for fireworks if you want them.’

The London-born star got a much softer response when she added: ‘Let’s get a boo if you don’t want s*** in your eyes,’ leading her to respond: ‘Alright, we’ll do it next time.’

Adele and her partner Simon Konecki welcomed Angelo in 2012, and it’s clear that she’s a totally devoted mother.

When she performed her final US show last year, she hinted that she may soon be expanding her family, announcing on stage: ‘Give it up for me – I did it! I’ll see you on the other side. I’m going to have another baby!’

Aw, we hope so! And we’re sending lots of love to little Angelo.