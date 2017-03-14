So This Photo Of Adele Has Sparked ‘Pregnancy’ Speculation…

The 28-year-old shared an Instagram snap of herself resting her hand on her stomach - and fans went a little crazy over it

We’re not gonna lie, it would be AMAZING if Adele had a second baby.

Why? Because the 28-year-old has the most adorable family, and she clearly completely dotes on her four-year-old son Angelo.

Adele first sparked rumours that she and husband Simon Konecki had plans to expand their brood back in November, when she ended the first half of her world tour with a very exciting speech.

Speaking in Phoenix, Arizona, she said: ‘Give it up for me – I did it! I’ll see you on the other side. I’m going to have another baby!’

Eee. Now her Instagram followers seem to think it may be happening for reals – and all because of the pose she’s pulling in her most recent photo.

Sydney, NSW / ANZ Stadium / Mar 11 A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:40am PDT

In the snap, the London-born gal can be seen rehearsing in a bathroom. She looks gorgeous in a polka-dot cold-shoulder dress, and has popped her hair into a casual bun.

As she belts out a few notes, she rests her hand on her stomach. And that’s where speculation began.

Comments included: ‘Is she pregnant?’ and: ‘Are you pregnant or nah.’

Hmm. We think these people may be reading into things a bit too much here, and even is she does happen to be expecting, we’re sure she’d tell us in her own good time.

Others have hit out at the suggestions. One fan wrote: ‘Just because she’s touching her stomach doesn’t mean she’s pregnant,’ while another said: ‘Singers usually put their hand over their tummy while rehearsing to make sure they are breathing from the right place and that they are doing it correctly but who knows? [sic].’

Whatever the case, Adele’s nailing her tour RN. Good luck for your next few dates, lady!