Adele Confirms Some Very Exciting News At The Grammys

The Hello singer FINALLY puts a rest to those persistent rumours about her love life...

They were rumoured to have tied the knot over Christmas – and now Adele FINALLY appears to have confirmed that she’s married her partner Simon Konecki.

Congratulations!

The singer hinted at her happy news when she referred to Simon, who she’s been dating for five years, as her husband during an emotional acceptance speech at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Taking to the stage to collect her award for Album Of The Year, the 28-year-old said: ‘Grammys, I appreciate it, the Academy, I love you, my manager, my husband and my son – you’re the only reason I do it.’

How sweet!

Adele first set tongues wagging that she was officially off the market in January, when she was spotted wearing a band on her wedding finger.

At the time, reps for the British star had ‘no comment’ when asked if rumours were true.

We guess they were.

Her new husband wasn’t the only male to get a look in during her acceptance speech. She also thanked her long-time manager Jonathan Dickins, who she compared to her estranged father.

She said: ‘Thank you to my manager because the comeback, as it were, was completely masterminded by him. And you executed it incredibly, and I owe you everything.

‘We’ve been together for 10 years, and I love you like you’re my dad. I love you so, so much. I don’t love my dad, that’s the thing. That doesn’t mean a lot.’

She then clarified: ‘I love you like I would love my dad.’

And there was one famous person that received A LOT of praise from Adele – Beyoncé.

The pair had a total girlmance during the ceremony, with five-time winner Adele thanking her during every acceptance speech, even mouthing ‘I love you’ to the singer as she made her way on stage.

BFFs forever!

By Jenni McKnight