Adele Got Ordained To Marry This Couple, And Her Dress Was Amazing

‘I want to do your special day. Let me do everything.’

TV presenter and comedian Alan Carr married his longterm partner Paul Drayton in January, having got engaged in 2016 during a trip to Indonesia.

While Alan announced at the time that the couple had wed in a ‘small, private ceremony’ with their wedding planner, it was only revealed this week who their wedding planner was – and we definitely couldn’t have expected it.

Breaking the news in an interview on ITV’s This Morning, Alan Carr revealed that it was Adele – yes, Adele – who helped the couple tie the knot, getting ordained for the occasion.

Adele then confirmed the rumours, posting a photo of herself in white robes in front of a Beyoncé-style rose wall, alongside the caption: ‘Seeing as the cat’s out the bag. I married two of my best friends in January. You know me any excuse to dress up… #LoveisLove.’

But according to Alan, Adele did much more than officiate their wedding, she was also their wedding planner, holding the ceremony in the back garden of her Los Angeles home, organising the food and the flowers and singing for the couple as they shared their first dance.

‘She’s known me and Paul for ages, and she said: “I want to do your special day. Let me do everything,”’ Alan explained on This Morning. ‘So she did everything, and she got ordained, and she married us. She is the kindest, most sweetest, loveliest person ever.

’It was the best day of my life.’

