I’m A Celebrity’s Adam Thomas Is Set To Become A Father Again

The actor's wife Caroline Daly is pregnant with their second child together

The 29-year-old Emmerdale actor is set to become a father again, announcing yesterday that he and wife Caroline Daly are expecting their second child together. Aw.

Literally just woke up to this … I'm done ❤️ A post shared by Adam Thomas (@adamthomas21) on Nov 2, 2017 at 1:51am PDT

Adam – who married Caroline, 27, in August and is already dad to three-year-old son Teddy – told OK!: ‘We always wanted another baby but we weren’t planning for it to happen so soon after getting married. We conceived on our wedding night!

‘If it’s a boy, I like the name Paddington. Teddy likes the name too.

‘I’m convinced we are having another boy so it will be quite overwhelming if I find out we are having a daughter. Being a dad to a girl would be a lovely experience.’

What you looking at 😂😂 have a top Sunday people ❤️ A post shared by Adam Thomas (@adamthomas21) on Nov 5, 2017 at 3:50am PST

While Caroline is thrilled to be expanding her family, she’s not 100% sold on Adam’s name choice. She said: ‘I’m not sure about that, although we could call him Paddy for short, which goes well with Teddy.

‘I teach a lot of kids so its hard to find a name I don’t already associate with one of our students.

Unfortunately, Caroline hasn’t been having the easiest time with her second pregnancy, ending up in hospital after enduring intense bouts of nausea.

Home sweet home to this little guy ❤️ A post shared by Adam Thomas (@adamthomas21) on Sep 4, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT

She explained: ‘I felt totally fine during my pregnancy with Teddy, but this time around I’ve been so sick.

‘At one point it got so bad that I ended up in hospital. I was unable to keep any food or liquid down so I had to be put on a drip.

‘I’ve never known anything like it, I was constantly being sick and I lost nearly a stone in weight.’

We hope you’re feeling better now, lady. Huge congratulations to you both.