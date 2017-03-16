Abbey Clancy Was Battling Something Painful On This Morning

After having two teeth removed, the 31-year-old model said her mouth was 'killing'

We felt pretty sorry for Abbey Clancy during her appearance on This Morning today.

The Britain’s Next Top Model judge, 31, admitted she was struggling with the interview as she’d just had two wisdom teeth removed, telling hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: ‘You’re making me… I can’t laugh because of my wisdom tooth.

‘I’m laughing at you two and my face is killing!’

Eep. We totally feel your pain, lady.

Abbey recently chatted to LOOK about the new series of BNTM, revealing: ‘I’m quite strict [as a judge]. Weirdly, I thought I’d be more sisterly, but I’m more mum-ish. I don’t take any messing around from them and I don’t like it when they’re all bitching with each other – I hate that. I just want them to take it seriously.

Here's my girls ❤❤❤tune in to @lifetimetelly 16th of march for the launch of the new @bntmuk series x A post shared by Abbey Clancy (@abbeyclancyofficial) on Mar 6, 2017 at 8:47am PST

‘It’s so hard seeing them upset. I hate the eliminations – these gorgeous girls are standing there in front of you, wanting to please you and you have to let them go. I feel like I’m crushing dreams. But I do try to encourage them, they can still go on to have a great career.’

It’s been quite a ride for Abbey over the past 10 years. After getting her break as contestant on the show, she married footballer Peter Crouch in 2011 and became mum to daughters Sophia, five, and one-year-old Liberty.

She made her debut on the panel last year, and says: ‘I’ve done a lot in a decade. I’ve married, had two babies, done loads of work and now I’m back as a judge – it’s incredible. It’s all the same team, we’re like a family.’

Britain’s Next Top Model starts tonight at 9pm on Lifetime.