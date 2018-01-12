A Kim Kardashian West X Mario Dedivanovic Palette Is Coming

This is going to be serious.

By Amy Lewis

Kim Kardashian West and Mario Dedivanovic have been the makeup dream team for a decade now, inspiring more beauty looks than we’d care to count.

After first working together in 2008, the pair have played a huge role in fuelling the world’s obsession with contouring makeup, made XXL fake lashes a ‘natural look’ norm, and gave ‘snatched’ new meaning.

But while Kim and Mario regularly collaborate on creating new trends, viral makeup tutorials, and even went on an international beauty masterclass tour together, the Kim X Mario product line we’ve all been dreaming of has never materialised.

Until now, people.

Bringing shrieks of excitement to palette lovers everywhere, Kim teased a sneak peek of what looks like the beginnings of an undoubtedly epic eyeshadow palette, branded with ‘KKW X Mario’.

Confirming the news on her KKW Beauty Instagram feed, Kim wrote: ‘After 10 years of working together, my collab with @MakeupByMario will be launching and we can’t wait to share it with you! #KKWxMARIO‬’.

It. Is. On.

Following the success of her KKW Beauty contouring powders, cream sticks and Ultra Light Beams, not to mention the recent news of her soon-to-drop concealers, it makes perfect sense that Kim’s next move is to build an eyeshadow palette.

After all, it’s where beauty brands from Urban Decay and Anastasia Beverly Hills to Huda Beauty have all earned their real cult-status.

The fact that she’s doing it in collaboration with Mario, however, means that we can likely expect serious colour payoff, and a shade selection that would make one of the world’s most sought-after makeup artists, aka himself, proud.

The shades are all TBC at the moment, but we’re pretty sure we can see a pigment-heavy silver in that Insta-tease.

We’re expecting a cohort of nudes, warm browns and smoky shades to join the mix, as is Kim’s current look, but a little pop of colour wouldn’t go amiss—just FYI guys, if you’re listening…?

A release date is yet to be announced, but we imagine it’ll be dropping onto kkwbeauty.com soon.