To celebrate International Women’s on 8th March we’ve pulled together a list of some of the most empowering, kick ass women/girls from the nineties and noughties.

This bunch of babes inspired us when we were young and continue to do so now. GIRL POWER!

Rose, Titanic

Being forced into marriage with a dastardly beast of a man? No ta. Rose defied her mother and society by falling in love with a Jack. Yeah, the ending broke our heart BUT if Rose hadn’t taken the leap with Jack, she might never have posed naked, danced on tables and had steamy sex in a car.

Bianca, 10 Things I Hate About You

Bianca spends most of the movie willing to sell her sister (literally) for the chance to go on a date with the most popular girl in school. Until the finale when she EPICLY stands up for what she believes in. Yes, Bi.

Ariel, The Little Mermaid

Ariel is an adventurer, totally unafraid of giving up everything she knows for a new life “in the sun.” She even rescues Prince Eric, turning the whole Disney tradition on its head.

Mathilda, Leon

Just 12-years-old and harder than French hitman Leon, Natalie Portman’s debut role was as pint-sized badass Mathilda. Her wardrobe was also incredible.

Rachel Green, Friends

She might have started out as a spoilt princess but Friends’ babe Rachel Green soon learned to stand on her own two feet, working up a sweat in Coffee Perk before making her own luck in the fashion world. She also always had her pals backs and taught to never accept anything other that respect, loyalty and love from boyfriends/girlfriends.

Kelly Kapowski, Saved By The Bell

Who didn’t want to be Kelly when they were growing up? Her mega quiff, floral jeans and teeny crop tops used to drive geeky Zack wild. But Kelly was way too cool to care.

Elle Woods, Legally Blonde

When Elle’s perfect boyfriend breaks up with her she doesn’t stew in a bucket of Haagen Dazs all night whilst sobbing over old his Instagram selfies. No, she gets into Harvard and proves anyone who ever judged or doubted her wrong. Bad. Ass.

Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion

“You know what I realised? I don’t care if you don’t like us, you’re a bad person with an ugly heart.” R & M hitting their reunion in co-ordinating outfits to end up telling their old high school bullies they just don’t care anymore was a little slice of heave. Proof meanies shouldn’t be tolerated.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Having to vanquish demons and vamps when you have homework is a drag but Buffy handled it all with sass and style. Her snappy one liners and wicked lipliner were also total #goals.

Sabrina The Teenage Witch

Being a teenager in high school is tough. Even if you’re a witch with wicked powers. But Sabrina balanced life as a teen with witchy duties perfectly. She did have sassy Salem the cat to help, of course…

Lauren Conrad, The Hills

When your response to the question, what’s your favourite position?” is, “CEO” it’s safe to say you’re a modern feminine icon of sorts. All hail LC.

Cher Horowitz, Clueless

We’d be here days if we counted the ways we love Cher. So let’s just quote her class presentation… “In conclusion, may I please remind you that it does not say ‘RSVP’ on the Statue of Liberty.” Hear, hear.

Spice Girls

It wouldn’t be a GIRL POWER appreciation list without the original purveyors.