7 Things You Missed From The Grammys 2017

From Chance The Rapper's big wins, to Rihanna's sparkly drink flask...

While the people here in the UK were sleeping, the Grammy Awards were happening across the pond in LA.

Beyoncé has, once again, proven that she’s easily one of the most talked about celebrities, like, ever. Adele even broke her own award in tribute to the Lemonade singer – now that’s fangirl dedication, right?

Here’s a round-up of the things that have dominated conversation on the internet for the past few hours…

BEYONCÉ’S PERFOMANCE

Making her very first public appearance since announcing that she’s pregnant with twins, Queen B took to the stage for a show-stopping performance with the theme of motherhood.

She even got daughter Blue Ivy and mother Tina Knowles involved. Those Carter women sure do run the world, girls.

2. RIHANNA’S SPARKLY FLASK

RiRi knows how to slay a red carpet, and she did just that at last night’s awards show.

But there was one thing that the internet can’t seem to get enough of – and that’s the fact that Rihanna seemed to be having a great night out with her flask.

Honestly.

3. CEELO GREEN

Or should we say CeeLo Gold?!

The 42-year-old singer used the red carpet to unveil his new alter ego – Gnarly Davidson – before making a swift exit in the Batmobile.

4. CHANCE THE RAPPER

Winning Best New Artist, Chance The Rapper seemed to be having a great night.

The unsigned artist also went on to win Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance, beating the likes of Kanye West and Drake.

5. JAMES CORDEN

The host surprised everyone with a special Grammys edition of Carpool karaoke, featuring J-Lo and Blue Ivy.

6. DAVID BOWIE

The legendary singer, who died in January 2016 from cancer, won a handful of awards.

He had been nominated for five honours, including Best Rock Song for Blackstar, and he was awarded with all of them.

7. ADELE’S GEORGE MICHAEL TRIBUTE

The British singer stopped everything in the middle of her George Michael tribute, even dropping the F-bomb. It was all due to the fact that she didn’t seem happy with the way the show was going, telling the audience: ‘I can’t mess this up for him.’