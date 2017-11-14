Because true love never dies, right?!

Once you hit the five year mark of your relationship, it’s fair to say that some things start to go a little out the window… (See: regular shaving).

But, if your romance does manage to make it to half a decade, congrats- you’ve joined a very elite group of people who know exactly what happens after five years. And hey, it’s not always pretty!

And, if you’re yet to join this gang (dw, it will happen), then these are the seven things you’re sure to find out…

1. You know each others takeaway order like the back of your hand…

Dominos? Medium Pepperoni Passion. Chinese? Chicken chow mein and spring rolls. Nando’s? Medium heat half a chicken with a side of rice and peas.

Yup, once you’ve hit the half decade mark, you can pretty much recite each others’ orders off by heart at the drop of a hat.

Probably because eating is one of your fave past times.

2. It’s basically winter season ALL the time…

Five years mean you’re more than entitled to ditch the razors for basically the majority of the foreseeable future. Right?

With a lack of ‘Netflix and Chill’ with a newbie, you can forget having to spend hours in the shower looking a little something like this…

Because, they love you anyway.

3. You’ve really entered your comfort zone…

Fridays spent with a bottle of wine, and a side order of zit popping?

Yup, once you’ve dedicated five years of your life to one person, you can pretty much guarantee things have got a little, well, gross on more than one occasion.

On the plus side, at least having someone on the toilet while you’re in the bath keeps you company.

4. Sometimes you can be really, really cute…



Five years is a WHOLE lot of shared history. That means you’ve got bags of inside jokes, and you’re not afraid to have a good ol’ laugh about the younger years once in a while.

Just don’t do it around your pals too much. No-one likes to be a third wheel.

5. And sometimes you can be THAT couple…

You’re not afraid to have a big ol’ humdinger once in a while.

Because leaving your socks on the bathroom floor is pretty much unforgivable, especially when it’s been happening for three solid years.

6. Spooning is so 2012…

After maybe the first year, cuddling all night stops being cute. Because who wants to wake up at 4am literally stuck to your sweaty partner, only to have to peel yourself away in order to cool down?

Nothing is more important than a full eight hours, after all.

7. But the best bit is you’re basically best friends who fancy each other….

They might be the most annoying person on the planet a good 60% of the time, but they’re bae and you wouldn’t have them any other way.

By Alice Perry