3 Things We Noticed About Khloé Kardashian’s Pregnancy Announcement

From the editors of Marie Claire

It’s official! Khloé Kardashian is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians lady, 33, announced the news on Instagram last night, posting a gorgeous photo of her and Tristan’s hands cradling her bare bump.

She’d added the caption: ‘My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!

‘Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!’

Adorable, right?

But after spending a good few minutes cooing over Khloé’s post, we couldn’t help noticing a few interesting things…

1) Those rings

There appear to be two diamond bands on Khloé’s left hand, which have left some fans wondering whether she and Tristan, 26, have secretly got hitched. One commented: ‘Also two rings on her finger, is she married?’

However, a source tells Entertainment Tonight: ‘Khloé is in a committed relationship and very much in love, but they are not married.’

2) The Calvin Klein top

Is this part of a Calvin Klein campaign? If so, will we get to see more of Khloé and bump in the coming days?

3) The celebrity commenters

Of course, Khloé’s fellow A-listers were quick to send her and Tristan their congratulations.

Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown wrote: ‘Omg absolutely amazing! congrats!’ while Bella Hadid said: ‘I am completely in tears Khlo I’m so happy for you you are going to be the best mama.’

Aw. Congratulations, guys!